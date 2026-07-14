Phoenix Education: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Education Partners, Inc. (PXED) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $39.2…

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Education Partners, Inc. (PXED) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $39.2 million.

The Phoenix-based company said it had profit of $1.01 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.43 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.28 per share.

The provider of online higher education posted revenue of $271.8 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $270.4 million.

Phoenix Education expects full-year revenue of $1.02 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PXED at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PXED

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