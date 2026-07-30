PBF Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $906.4…

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $906.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Parsippany, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $7.54. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $6.22 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.05 per share.

The refiner posted revenue of $11.68 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.51 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PBF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PBF

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