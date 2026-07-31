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Paypay: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 31, 2026, 7:43 AM

TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — Paypay Corp. (PAYP) on Friday reported earnings of $115.6 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Tokyo-based company said it had profit of 17 cents per share.

The fintech company that operates in Japan posted revenue of $688.9 million in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PAYP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PAYP

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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