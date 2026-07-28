Paypal: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Paypal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Paypal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $1.1 billion.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of $1.25 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.38 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.28 per share.

The technology platform and digital payments company posted revenue of $8.68 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.51 billion.

Paypal expects full-year earnings to be $5.38 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PYPL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PYPL

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