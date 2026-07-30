Omnicell: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of…

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $24.3 million.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had net income of 52 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 94 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The Omnicell Inc. posted revenue of $312.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Omnicell expects its per-share earnings to range from 35 cents to 43 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $301 million to $307 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Omnicell expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.15 to $2.30 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.25 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OMCL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OMCL

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