Nursing In, Theology Out: List of Professional Degrees Changes Dramatically After Court Order

Nursing is back on the list of “professional” degrees. For now, at least. The Education Department on Monday released an…

Nursing is back on the list of “professional” degrees. For now, at least.

The Education Department on Monday released an updated list of graduate degrees that qualify for higher loan limits in response to a federal judge’s order last week. The new list, which the department says is temporary, adds nearly 20 degrees — mostly in healthcare fields — to its initial group of programs where borrowers can take out larger federal student loans. Nursing and physical therapy are among those now deemed professional. Theology was dropped from the list.

The revised rule comes after U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell in Washington, D.C., blocked part of a Trump administration rule that limited higher borrowing caps to students pursuing 11 specific degrees. That order stems from a ongoing lawsuit filed by eight groups challenging the criteria required to meet the administration’s “professional” definition. The Trump administration says it believes the initial list was lawful and it will continue to defend it in court.

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As part of a massive federal student loan overhaul that begins to go into effect July 1, the Trump administration is imposing new caps on the amount that all graduate students can borrow from the federal government. Previously, graduate students could borrow up to the full cost of attendance for their degree. But borrowers in certain programs are eligible for a higher ceiling.

Here’s a look at the limits for each type of degree:

— Graduate degrees: $20,500 annual limit, $100,000 aggregate limit

— Professional degrees: $50,000 annual limit, $200,000 aggregate limit

The initial list drew backlash from advocates in several high-demand fields, although the loudest outcry came from nursing groups. They blasted the professional definition as too narrow, arguing the lower loan limits would prevent some workers from pursuing advanced degrees and could result in a nursing shortage in some areas.

The court order and the Education Department’s update don’t put a halt on the new caps, which will still be in effect. They only expand the list of professional degrees while the court case plays out.

Here’s how the new list of 29 degrees compares with the original one:

Original List of Professional Degrees Updated Professional Degrees Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) Dentistry (D.D.S. or D.M.D.) Dentistry (D.D.S. or D.M.D.) Veterinary Medicine (D.V.M.) Veterinary Medicine (D.V.M.) Chiropractic (D.C. or D.C.M.) Chiropractic (D.C. or D.C.M.) Law (L.L.B. or J.D.) Law (L.L.B. or J.D.) Medicine (M.D.) Medicine (M.D.) Optometry (O.D.) Optometry (O.D.) Osteopathic Medicine (D.O.) Osteopathic Medicine (D.O.) Podiatry (D.P.M., D.P. or Pod.D.) Podiatry (D.P.M., D.P. or Pod.D.) Theology (M.Div. or M.H.L.) Clinical Psychology (Psy.D.) Clinical Psychology (Psy.D. or Ph.D.) Counseling Psychology (Psy.D.) School Psychology (Psy.D.) Clinical Child Psychology (Psy.D.) Health/Medical Psychology (Psy.D.) Family Psychology (Psy.D.) Forensic Psychology (Psy.D.) Clinical, Counseling and Applied Psychology, Other (Psy.D.) Divinity/Ministry (M.Div.) Rabbinical Studies (M.H.L.) Audiology/Audiologist (AuD) Speech-Language Pathology/Pathologist (SLP) Anesthesiologist Assistant (CAA) Physician Associate/Assistant (MSPA or PA) Athletic Training/Trainer (MSAT or MAT) Occupational Therapy/Therapist (OT, MSOT or OTD) Physical Therapy/Therapist (PT or DPT) Registered Nursing/Registered Nurse (MSN) Nurse Anesthetist (DNAP) Nursing Practice (DNP)

The American Association of Colleges of Nursing, one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit, applauded the judge’s order last week.

[Read: Best Student Loans for Graduate School]

“AACN is encouraged by this initial action which supports our efforts to sustain federal funding for nursing students pursuing master’s and doctoral degrees and to recognize nursing as a professional degree,” said Deborah Trautman, the group’s president and CEO, in a statement. “We are committed to keeping member schools, students and colleagues updated as this legal action continues toward a final resolution.”

Another lawsuit, brought by 25 state attorneys general, remains ongoing and isn’t affected by this ruling.

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Nursing In, Theology Out: List of Professional Degrees Changes Dramatically After Court Order originally appeared on usnews.com