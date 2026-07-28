Nov Inc.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — NOV Inc. (NOV) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $112 million. The Houston-based company…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — NOV Inc. (NOV) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $112 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 31 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The oil and gas industry supplier posted revenue of $2.13 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.09 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NOV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NOV

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