Norwegian Cruise Line: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $222.6…

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $222.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had profit of 48 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The cruise operator posted revenue of $2.64 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.63 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Norwegian Cruise Line expects its per-share earnings to be 90 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $1.50 per share.

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