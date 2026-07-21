Northrop Grumman: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of…

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.09 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Falls Church, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $7.68.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.84 per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $10.88 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.8 billion.

Northrop Grumman expects full-year earnings in the range of $28.60 to $29.10 per share, with revenue in the range of $43.75 billion to $44.25 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NOC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NOC

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