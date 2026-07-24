North Dallas Bank & Trust: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. (NODB) on Friday reported net income of $2.7…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. (NODB) on Friday reported net income of $2.7 million in its second quarter.

The Dallas-based bank said it had earnings of $1.06 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $23.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $13.7 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

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