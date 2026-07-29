Nomura: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) on Wednesday reported net income of $913.4 million in its…

TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) on Wednesday reported net income of $913.4 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The company, based in Tokyo, said it had earnings of 30 cents per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $8.61 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $8.61 billion, which topped Street forecasts.

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