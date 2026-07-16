Netflix: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LOS GATOS, Calif. (AP) — LOS GATOS, Calif. (AP) — Netflix Inc. (NFLX) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $3.4…

LOS GATOS, Calif. (AP) — LOS GATOS, Calif. (AP) — Netflix Inc. (NFLX) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $3.4 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Los Gatos, California-based company said it had profit of 80 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 79 cents per share.

The internet video service posted revenue of $12.56 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.57 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Netflix said it expects revenue in the range of $12.86 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $51 billion to $51.4 billion.

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