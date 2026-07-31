NatWest: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — NatWest Group plc (NWG) on Friday reported net income of $2.15 billion in its…

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — NatWest Group plc (NWG) on Friday reported net income of $2.15 billion in its second quarter.

The bank, based in London, said it had earnings of 54 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $10.24 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $6.04 billion, which beat Street forecasts.

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