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National Bankshares: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 23, 2026, 5:26 PM

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — National Bankshares Inc. (NKSH) on Thursday reported net income of $5 million in its second quarter.

The Blacksburg, Virginia-based bank said it had earnings of 79 cents per share.

The holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg posted revenue of $22.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $15.7 million, which matched Street forecasts.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NKSH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NKSH

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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