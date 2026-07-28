Mondelez: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.55 billion. On a…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.55 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of $1.20. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 73 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 67 cents per share.

The maker of Oreo cookies, Cadbury chocolate and Trident gum posted revenue of $9.36 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.23 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MDLZ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MDLZ

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.