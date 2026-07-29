Microsoft: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $35.77…

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $35.77 billion.

The Redmond, Washington-based company said it had profit of $4.81 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $4.74 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.21 per share.

The software maker posted revenue of $90.01 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $87.44 billion.

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