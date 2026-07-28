Methanex: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Methanex Corp. (MEOH) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $198…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Methanex Corp. (MEOH) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $198 million.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of $2.45 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.87 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4 per share.

The methanol supplier posted revenue of $1.4 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.41 billion.

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