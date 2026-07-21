Marsh: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Marsh (MRSH) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $1.27 billion. On a…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Marsh (MRSH) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $1.27 billion.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of $2.63. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.96 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.88 per share.

The global professional services firm providing strategy, risk and people solutions posted revenue of $7.4 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.26 billion.

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