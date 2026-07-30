Marcus: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Marcus Corp. (MCS) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $15.8 million. On a per-share…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Marcus Corp. (MCS) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $15.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of 51 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The operator of movie theaters, hotels and resorts posted revenue of $231.7 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $220.9 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MCS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MCS

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