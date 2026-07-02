Lindsay: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Lindsay Corp. (LNN) on Thursday reported profit of $15.8 million in its…

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Lindsay Corp. (LNN) on Thursday reported profit of $15.8 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Omaha, Nebraska-based company said it had profit of $1.53.

The irrigation equipment maker posted revenue of $160.8 million in the period.

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