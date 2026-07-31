Linde: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WEST WOKING, Britain (AP) — WEST WOKING, Britain (AP) — Linde plc (LIN) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.93…

WEST WOKING, Britain (AP) — WEST WOKING, Britain (AP) — Linde plc (LIN) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.93 billion.

The West Woking, Britain-based company said it had profit of $4.15 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $4.50 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.49 per share.

The gas supplier posted revenue of $9.29 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.96 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Linde expects its per-share earnings to be $4.45.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $17.70 to $17.90 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LIN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LIN

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