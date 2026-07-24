Lamb Weston: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EAGLE, Idaho (AP) — EAGLE, Idaho (AP) — Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) on Friday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of…

EAGLE, Idaho (AP) — EAGLE, Idaho (AP) — Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) on Friday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $109.6 million.

The Eagle, Idaho-based company said it had net income of 79 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 87 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 62 cents per share.

The frozen foods supplier posted revenue of $1.77 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.7 billion.

Lamb Weston expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.95 to $3.25 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LW

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