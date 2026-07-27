Lakeland Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — Lakeland Financial Corp. (LKFN) on Monday reported net income of $28.4 million…

WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — Lakeland Financial Corp. (LKFN) on Monday reported net income of $28.4 million in its second quarter.

The Warsaw, Indiana-based bank said it had earnings of $1.13 per share.

The holding company for Lake City Bank posted revenue of $107.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $70.9 million, topping Street forecasts.

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