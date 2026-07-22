Knight-Swift: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $43.2 million. On…

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $43.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Phoenix-based company said it had profit of 26 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were 63 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The trucking company posted revenue of $2.1 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.01 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KNX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KNX

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.