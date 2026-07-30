InterDigital: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — InterDigital Inc. (IDCC) on Thursday reported profit of $116.4 million in its…

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — InterDigital Inc. (IDCC) on Thursday reported profit of $116.4 million in its second quarter.

The Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had profit of $3.40 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $4.62 per share.

The wireless research and development company posted revenue of $260.2 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $144 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, InterDigital expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.94 to $2.13.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $154 million to $158 million for the fiscal third quarter.

InterDigital expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.85 to $12.81 per share, with revenue ranging from $775 million to $845 million.

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