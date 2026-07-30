IdaCorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — BOISE, Idaho (AP) — IdaCorp Inc. (IDA) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $102.6 million.…

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — BOISE, Idaho (AP) — IdaCorp Inc. (IDA) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $102.6 million.

The Boise, Idaho-based company said it had net income of $1.79 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.75 per share.

The utility company posted revenue of $469.8 million in the period.

IdaCorp expects full-year earnings to be $6.30 to $6.45 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IDA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IDA

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