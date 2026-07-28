How Much Money Will $10,000 Make in a High-Yield Savings Account in 2025?

A high-yield savings account offers several features that make it an ideal place to stash your money, especially if you’re…

A high-yield savings account offers several features that make it an ideal place to stash your money, especially if you’re looking to deposit $10,000. You probably want your funds to be safe and relatively accessible. And with this amount of money, you most likely want it earning some interest.

But how much interest can you earn by putting $10,000 in a high-yield savings account? With some of the top high-yield savings accounts paying around a 4% annual percentage yield, you could earn hundreds in interest per year. If you kept your money in the account for 10 years, you could end up with nearly $5,000 in interest.

That’s significantly higher than what you’d earn with a traditional savings account. The national average interest rate for savings accounts is 0.38% as of July 2026, well below the competitive rates offered by many high-yield savings accounts. Many of the largest U.S. banks pay almost no interest on their savings accounts, with some offering just 0.01% APY.

[See: 10 Best High-Yield Savings Accounts of July 2026: Up to 4.10%]

How Much Will $10,000 Make in a HYSA vs. a Traditional Savings Account

Here’s a look at how much interest you would earn on $10,000 kept in a high-yield savings account with a 4% APY compared with how much you’d earn with the national average savings rate and with the rate offered by many major banks. This assumes no additional deposits or withdrawals.

How Much $10,000 Would Make in These 3 High-Yield Savings Accounts

When you’re depositing larger amounts of money, a higher interest rate can make a noticeable difference, especially over longer periods of time.

Here’s how much interest you would earn on $10,000 if you kept it in each of these high-yield savings accounts. This assumes no additional deposits or withdrawals. Rates are accurate as of July 21, 2026.

Financial Institution APY Interest after 1 Year Interest after 5 Years Interest after 10 Years Happen Bank LevelUp Savings 4.00% $400 $2,166 $4,802 Synchrony Bank High Yield Savings 3.30% $330 $1,762 $3,835 Capital One 360 Performance Savings 3.00% $300 $1,592 $3,439

Factors to Consider When Choosing a High-Yield Savings Account

Several factors can impact how much your $10,000 will earn in a high-yield savings account, and it’s important to consider them before opening an account.

Interest Rates Can Fluctuate

Unlike a certificate of deposit, which allows you to lock in your interest rate, a high-yield savings account won’t necessarily pay today’s advertised rate a few months from now. In fact, many of the top high-yield savings accounts paid over 5% APY through the first half of 2024 but dropped after the Federal Reserve began cutting the federal funds rate in September 2024. The Fed has now cut rates six times since that peak, and high-yield savings rates have ticked down, although they remain relatively high.

[Read: Best CD Rates.]

“High-yield savings accounts can be a good option, but keep in mind the interest rate can change,” says Michelle Hobart, founder of Fairfield Coastal Financial, a financial advisory firm in Connecticut. “If the Federal Reserve lowers rates, your account’s rate may drop, too.”

Therefore, while it can be helpful and exciting to calculate how much interest your funds could earn over time, there’s no guarantee that those rates will remain steady.

Know What Is Required to Earn the Top Rate

A bank may advertise a particular rate on its high-yield savings account, but you might need to meet certain requirements to qualify for it. And that rate may only apply to a portion of your balance.

“Always read the fine print,” says Hobart. “Some banks require a minimum balance or other conditions to get the advertised rate. Also, check if the rate is temporary.”

Some high-yield savings accounts use a tiered system for interest rates, where they pay one rate on balances in a certain range while paying a different rate on higher or lower balances.

Watch Out for Fees and Restrictions

Finally, familiarize yourself with other details of the account to make sure it fits the way you intend to use it. Check whether you’ll be charged a monthly fee, and find out if you can get it waived by maintaining a certain balance or meeting other requirements. You may also want to check whether there are any limitations on how many transactions you can make in a month. This can be important if you plan to frequently move money to and from your checking account.

Hobart cautions savers to consider the overall reputation of the bank as well.

“Be sure the bank has a solid rating,” she says. “Choosing a slightly higher rate with a less-reputable bank may not be worth the few extra dollars.”

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How Much Money Will $10,000 Make in a High-Yield Savings Account in 2025? originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 07/29/26: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.