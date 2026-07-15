How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday 7/15/2026

U.S. stocks drifted higher following strong profit reports from big companies. The S&P 500 added 0.4% Wednesday after flipping between…

U.S. stocks drifted higher following strong profit reports from big companies.

The S&P 500 added 0.4% Wednesday after flipping between modest gains and losses through the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3%, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.6%.

BlackRock helped lead the market after becoming the latest financial company to report a bigger profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected. Stocks got a lift from easing yields in the bond market after data showed U.S. inflation slowed at the wholesale level last month. Oil prices swung near their highest levels in a month.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 28.81 points, or 0.4%, to 7,572.40.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 150.37 points, or 0.3%, to 52,658.64.

The Nasdaq composite rose 162.22 points, or 0.6%, to 26,269.23.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 11.50 points, or 0.4%, to 2,976.26.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 2.99 points, or less than 0.1%.

The Dow is up 21.63 points, or less than 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 12.38 points, or less than 0.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 1.55 points, or 0.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 726.90 points, or 10.6%.

The Dow is up 4,595.35 points, or 9.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,027.24 points, or 13%.

The Russell 2000 is up 494.35 points, or 19.9%.

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