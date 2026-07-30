HNI: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MUSCATINE, Iowa (AP) — MUSCATINE, Iowa (AP) — HNI Corp. (HNI) on Thursday reported earnings of $51.1 million in its…

MUSCATINE, Iowa (AP) — MUSCATINE, Iowa (AP) — HNI Corp. (HNI) on Thursday reported earnings of $51.1 million in its second quarter.

The Muscatine, Iowa-based company said it had net income of 70 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.27 per share.

The maker of office furniture and fireplaces posted revenue of $1.47 billion in the period.

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