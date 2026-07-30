Hershey: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HERSHEY, Pa. (AP) — HERSHEY, Pa. (AP) — Hershey Co. (HSY) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $457.7 million. The…

HERSHEY, Pa. (AP) — HERSHEY, Pa. (AP) — Hershey Co. (HSY) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $457.7 million.

The Hershey, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $2.26 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.90 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.45 per share.

The chocolate bar and candy maker posted revenue of $2.79 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.65 billion.

Hershey expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.36 to $8.52 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HSY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HSY

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