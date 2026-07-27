HBT Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (AP) — BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (AP) — HBT Financial Inc. (HBT) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $27.8 million.…

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (AP) — BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (AP) — HBT Financial Inc. (HBT) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $27.8 million.

The bank, based in Bloomington, Illinois, said it had earnings of 76 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 78 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 74 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $100.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $80.9 million, which also beat Street forecasts.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HBT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HBT

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