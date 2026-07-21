Halliburton: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Halliburton Co. (HAL) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $534 million. The Houston-based company…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Halliburton Co. (HAL) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $534 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 64 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment gains, were 55 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The provider of drilling services to oil and gas operators posted revenue of $5.71 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.48 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HAL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HAL

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