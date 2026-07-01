Greenbrier: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (AP) — LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (AP) — Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) on Wednesday reported earnings of $18.9…

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (AP) — LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (AP) — Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) on Wednesday reported earnings of $18.9 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lake Oswego, Oregon-based company said it had net income of 60 cents.

The maker of railroad freight car equipment posted revenue of $576.5 million in the period.

Greenbrier expects full-year earnings to be $3 to $3.15 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.4 billion to $2.5 billion.

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