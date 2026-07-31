Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn lost 0.25 cent at $4.46 a bushel. Sept. wheat lost 0.25 cent at $6.63 a bushel. Sept. oats gained 2.25 cents at $3.14 a bushel. Aug. soybeans was down 0.25 cent at $11.77 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was up 0.05 cent at $2.31 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was unchanged at $3.46 a pound. Aug. hogs was off 0.05 cent at $.98 a pound.

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