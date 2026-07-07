Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn gained 0.25 cent at $4.41 a bushel. Jul. wheat was down 0.25 cent at $6.06 a bushel. Jul. oats was down 20.5 cents at $2.69 a bushel. Jul. soybeans was down 1.75 cents at $11.80 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle gained 0.1 cent at $2.39 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle gained 0.32 cent at $3.61 a pound. Jul. hogs lost 0.02 cent at $.93 a pound.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.