Grains mostly lower, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn fell by 5 cents at $4.59 a bushel. Sept. wheat rose by 2.75 cents at $6.81 a bushel. Sept. oats fell by 1.75 cents at $3.27 a bushel. Aug. soybeans was off 7.5 cents at $12.40 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was down 3.28 cents at $2.24 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle fell by 6.67 cents at $3.39 a pound. Aug. hogs was off 0.37 cent at $1.02 a pound.

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