Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was off 0.25…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was off 0.25 cent at $4.41 a bushel. Jul. wheat rose by 0.75 cent at $6.31 a bushel. Jul. oats gained 6.25 cents at $3.01 a bushel. Jul. soybeans was up 2.75 cents at $12.07 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was down 0.4 cent at $2.35 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle fell by 0.3 cent at $3.54 a pound. Jul. hogs was up 0.2 cent at $.95 a pound.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.