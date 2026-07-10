Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn gained 9.5 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn gained 9.5 cents at $4.38 a bushel. Jul. wheat was unchanged at $6.30 a bushel. Jul. oats was up 0.25 cent at $2.95 a bushel. Jul. soybeans rose by 7.5 cents at $11.97 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle lost 0.5 cent at $2.35 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was off 2.77 cents at $3.54 a pound. Jul. hogs rose by 0.62 cent at $.95 a pound.

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