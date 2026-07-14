Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was up 2 cents at $4.40 a bushel. Jul. wheat lost 0.75 cent at $6.26 a bushel. Jul. oats lost 6 cents at $2.95 a bushel. Jul. soybeans was up 2.25 cents at $12.04 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle lost 0.52 cent at $2.34 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle lost 0.9 cent at $3.53 a pound. Jul. hogs was up 0.2 cent at $.95 a pound.

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