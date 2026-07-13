Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn rose…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn rose by 3 cents at $4.41 a bushel. Jul. wheat lost 2 cents at $6.30 a bushel. Jul. oats was off 6.25 cents at $2.95 a bushel. Jul. soybeans rose by 7.75 cents at $12.04 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle gained 0.15 cent at $2.35 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle fell by 0.1 cent at $3.54 a pound. Jul. hogs lost 0.03 cent at $.95 a pound.

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