Grains lower, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn fell by 5 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn fell by 5 cents at $4.41 a bushel. Sept. wheat was down 25.25 cents at $6.38 a bushel. Sept. oats lost 2.5 cents at $3.12 a bushel. Aug. soybeans was down 6.25 cents at $11.71 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle rose by 0.3 cent at $2.32 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was up 1.12 cents at $3.48 a pound. Aug. hogs gained 0.4 cent at $.99 a pound.

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