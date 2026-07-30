Graham Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Graham Holdings Co. (GHC) on Thursday reported net income of $281.1 million…

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Graham Holdings Co. (GHC) on Thursday reported net income of $281.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $64.86. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $19.46 per share.

The education and media company posted revenue of $1.3 billion in the period.

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