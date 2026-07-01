General Mills: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — General Mills Inc. (GIS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.01 billion in its…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — General Mills Inc. (GIS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.01 billion in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had a loss of $3.74. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were 95 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 82 cents per share.

The maker of Cheerios cereal, Yoplait yogurt and other packaged foods posted revenue of $4.61 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.6 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $87.6 million, or 16 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $18.42 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GIS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GIS

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