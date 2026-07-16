GE: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EVENDALE, Ohio (AP) — EVENDALE, Ohio (AP) — GE Aerospace (GE) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $2.37 billion. On…

EVENDALE, Ohio (AP) — EVENDALE, Ohio (AP) — GE Aerospace (GE) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $2.37 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Evendale, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $2.26. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.02 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.86 per share.

The industrial conglomerate posted revenue of $13.35 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $12.63 billion, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.86 billion.

GE expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.65 to $7.85 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GE

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