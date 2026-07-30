Gatx: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Gatx Corp. (GATX) on Thursday reported net income of $103.4 million in its second quarter.
The Chicago-based company said it had profit of $2.84 per share.
The equipment finance company posted revenue of $580.1 million in the period.
Gatx expects full-year earnings to be $9.90 to $10.30 per share.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GATX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GATX
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.