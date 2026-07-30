Gatx: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Gatx Corp. (GATX) on Thursday reported net income of $103.4 million in its second…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Gatx Corp. (GATX) on Thursday reported net income of $103.4 million in its second quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of $2.84 per share.

The equipment finance company posted revenue of $580.1 million in the period.

Gatx expects full-year earnings to be $9.90 to $10.30 per share.

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