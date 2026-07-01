Franklin Covey: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DRAPER, Utah (AP) — DRAPER, Utah (AP) — Franklin Covey Co. (FC) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of…

DRAPER, Utah (AP) — DRAPER, Utah (AP) — Franklin Covey Co. (FC) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $3.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Draper, Utah-based company said it had profit of 27 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, came to 34 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The corporate training and consultanting company posted revenue of $67.8 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $68.1 million.

Franklin Covey expects full-year revenue in the range of $260 million to $267 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FC

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