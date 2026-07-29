Fortinet: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $606.3 million. The…

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $606.3 million.

The Sunnyvale, California-based company said it had net income of 82 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 90 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 75 cents per share.

The network security company posted revenue of $2.05 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.89 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Fortinet expects its per-share earnings to range from 83 cents to 87 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $2.01 billion to $2.1 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

Fortinet expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.41 to $3.47 per share, with revenue ranging from $8.02 billion to $8.18 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FTNT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FTNT

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