Floor & Dcor: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $95.9…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $95.9 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 89 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 58 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 57 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.25 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.24 billion.

Floor & Dcor expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.88 to $2.13 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.77 billion to $4.99 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FND at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FND

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