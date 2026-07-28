First Busey: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — First Busey Corp. (BUSE) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $63.2 million.…

LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — First Busey Corp. (BUSE) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $63.2 million.

The Leawood, Kansas-based bank said it had earnings of 69 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 65 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $268.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $196.7 million, which missed Street forecasts.

First Busey shares have climbed 27% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $30.23, a climb of 31% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BUSE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BUSE

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.