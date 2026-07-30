Federated Hermes: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Federated Hermes, Inc. (FHI) on Thursday reported earnings of $104.3 million in its second…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Federated Hermes, Inc. (FHI) on Thursday reported earnings of $104.3 million in its second quarter.

The Pittsburgh-based company said it had profit of $1.38 per share.

The one of the nation’s largest managers of money market funds posted revenue of $502.8 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $494.1 million.

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